Home » Featured Stories, News » Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Arson

Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Arson

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, October 20th, 2017

Photo of Logan Newsome from Brazos County’s Judicial Records Search at: http://justiceweb.co.brazos.tx.us

A jury sentenced a College Station man to 35 years in prison this week for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s apartment two years ago.

Three days before setting the fire, 30 year-old Logan Newsome, threatened his then pregnant girlfriend, broke into her apartment and poured water on her televisions.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors played a recorded conversation between the victim and Newsome in which he acknowledged starting the fire.

Prosecutors also presented the jury with evidence of Newsome’s prior criminal history, including convictions for burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119817

Posted by on Oct 20 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-