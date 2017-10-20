Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Arson

A jury sentenced a College Station man to 35 years in prison this week for setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s apartment two years ago.

Three days before setting the fire, 30 year-old Logan Newsome, threatened his then pregnant girlfriend, broke into her apartment and poured water on her televisions.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors played a recorded conversation between the victim and Newsome in which he acknowledged starting the fire.

Prosecutors also presented the jury with evidence of Newsome’s prior criminal history, including convictions for burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.