Texas A&M’s Watts Named Midseason All-American

Texas A&M senior safety Armani Watts (Forney, Texas) was named to the Midseason All-America Team chosen by CBSSports.com

Watts’ unique play-making skill set makes him the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least four interceptions, 7.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. His four pickoffs lead the Southeastern Conference and he ranks in a tie for No. 7 in tackles for loss. He ranks No. 2 on the team with 49 tackles and he’s also chipped in four passes broken up

In other news, Texas A&M senior holder Shane Tripucka (Allen, Texas) was named the Holder of the Week by the Mortell Holder of the Year Award for his role in the Aggies’ five successful placekicks last week vs. Florida, including the game-winning field goal. The Aggies’ FG/PAT battery of snapper Austin Frey , Tripucka and placekicker Daniel LaCamera connected on four field goals and an extra point attempt in the Aggies’ hard-fought 19-17 win over the Gators in Gainesville, Fla.