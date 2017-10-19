RVP Announces Belgian Company Research Agreement With CHI-St. Joseph

The Research Valley Partnership (RVP) economic development agency has announced a Belgian manufacturer in town as part of a trade mission coordinated by Texas A&M has entered a research agreement with a local hospital.

There was a private ceremony between CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital and DIM3 involving a device that monitors the nutritional intake of patients who are intubated.

A RVP official says the objective is for domestic manufacturing of the device at a local facility.

For now, DIM3 will have a virtual presence with the research at St. Joseph’s.

This week’s Belgian delegation involved 13 companies, five international business organizations, one university, and three media outlets.

News release from the RVP:

The Research Valley Partnership in collaboration with Belgian based DIM3 facilitated a research agreement signing ceremony with CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital. The agreement to test a Dim3 device that monitors intubated patients nutritional intake and records this information directly into medical records, will be critical to DIM3’s product validation process and will help them compete in the U.S. market.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to pursue this research partnership with DIM 3,” said Tara Taylor, CHI St. Joseph Clinical Nutrition Manager. “Through this study we are hoping to gain a better understanding of how more meticulous monitoring of a patient’s nutrition status can help improve both outcomes and quality of life for our patients.”

For more than a decade, the cooperation between the Partnership, Texas A&M Technology Commercialization and its Belgian Economic Development counterparts has existed. Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX) and IDELUX Group have been key in helping the Partnership identify key Belgian companies looking for growth and expansion into the U.S. Market.

“The Partnership’s ongoing relationship with Texas A&M and our Belgian economic development partners is seeing results,” said Matt Prochaska, President and CEO of the Research Valley Partnership. “Research agreements like this, continue to strengthen our attraction efforts and help provide an easier corporate landing space for companies like DIM3 in Bryan/College Station.”

In efforts to foster business to industry connections, and spur more research and development engagement, DIM3 representatives are in town as part of a larger Belgian technology trade mission occurring under the coordination of Texas A&M University.

“Working in such a stimulating environment for creating or growing businesses is unique for Belgian start-ups and entrepreneurs,” said Eric Poskin, DIM3 Vice President Corporate Development and Communication. “The existing synergy between the Research Valley Partnership, Texas A&M University and the Bryan-College Station community created the best conditions for Vésale Pharma and DIM3 to set up their own Texas entity. Nowhere else is the relationship better.”