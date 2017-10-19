George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Welcomes 3 Millionth Visitor

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Welcomes 3 Millionth VisitorFeatured Stories, News Thursday, October 19th, 2017
The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum welcomed its 3 millionth visitor on Thursday. The couple, from Richardson, Texas, received a gift basket and a framed American flag.
The library is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week.
Video from the Bush Library and Museum’s Facebook page:
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Oct 19 2017.