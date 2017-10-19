College Station School Board Continues Study Of Middle School Rebranding

The College Station school board is looking at just over $2 million dollars to change the identity of its two current middle schools to drop connections with Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

That’s because a third middle school opens next year, and after that students from all three middle schools will be going to both high schools.

Administrators presented what they titled an “extremely draft” version of modifying the current middle schools.

The estimated cost of refurbishing College Station Middle School is almost $870,000 dollars.

The cost at Consolidated Middle School is $790,000.

There is another $305,000 for uniforms.

And $122,000 would go towards logos, exterior signs, and marquees.

Administrators recommend the funding comes from general fund savings and/or money from the 2015 bond issue.

Funding the conversion was among comments from board member Carol Barrett.

Superintendent Clark Ealy told the board he will collect community opinions and provide an update at the November meeting.

Click here to read and download the presentation that was shown at the October 17, 2017 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the CSISD school board discussion on October 17, 2017.