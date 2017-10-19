Bryan Police Announce First Arrest From Castle Heights Double Murder

The first of at least three people accused of a double murder in east Bryan two weeks ago has been arrested.

29 year old Marcus Earl Ray of Bryan was among those wearing masks when Dominque and Terant Franklin were shot in the head in their home in the Castle Heights neighborhood.

Bryan police report this was during an attempted robbery of the Franklin’s money and/or drugs.

A third person in the Franklin’s home was shot and hospitalized. A fourth adult who witnessed the shooting and two children who were in another room all escaped and were not injured.

BPD previously announced an arrest warrant was issued for a second suspect who is still at large, Frankie Bell Jr. of Bryan.

The name of the third suspect has not been released.

Police has not disclosed who fired the shots.