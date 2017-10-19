13 Year Old Hospitalized After She Was Struck By An Accused Hit And Run Driver

A 13 year old girl struck by a hit and run driver in Bryan Wednesday night is in a Houston hospital, recovering from broken facial bones and multiple abrasions on her legs and arms.

A family member told police the girl and her ten year old brother were returning from walking a friend home about 8:30 p.m. when she was struck on Wellborn Road near Reveille Ranch apartments.

The driver of the truck, according to the arrest report, drove to his home at the nearby Saddlewood Apartments, parked in front of the office and got out.

He told officers When he saw multiple people around the victim, he got back in his truck and went to his apartment.

29 year old Elmer Gonzales-Turcios was arrested for causing an accident with serious bodily injury. He is also being held for immigration authorities.