College Station Animal Control Looking For A Dog That Bit A Man Tuesday Afternoon

From College Station police:

On Tuesday, 10/17/17 at approximately 5 p.m., a white male was jogging on Gilchrist Avenue near Munson Avenue.

A dog ran over to the male, began following him, and eventually bit the male.

The dog involved in the bite is described as a large black dog wearing an aqua-blue collar.

College Station Animal Control is requesting help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out potential rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call 979-764-3600.