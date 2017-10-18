Bryan School Board Hears Consultant’s Recommendations To Improve Student Busing

The Bryan school district’s current system of busing students by using transportation hubs appears to be going away.

School board members showed no opposition Monday night to recommendations developed by outside consultant Michael Brassfield to take students directly home from school.

Brassfield says part of eliminating bus hubs means changing school schedules.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck endorsed the recommendations, as has every committee she has shared the findings…including a parents group.

The board gets the administration’s final plans on October 30.

If adopted, details will be shared with all interested parties through the rest of the year. And bus drivers will be making practice runs in order to start the new routes when the second semester starts on January 8.

