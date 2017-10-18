Brazos County Commission Approves Two Road Projects, Names An Interim County Engineer, & Expands Design Of Converting Arena Hall

There were no public speakers at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting related to the county’s agreement with the city of College Station to rebuild Arrington Road.

That’s after opponents from the Nantucket neighborhood spoke at recent county and city meetings.

Before county commissioners approved the agreement, county judge Duane Peters and commissioner Nancy Berry brought up one of the opponents who last called for Arrington having a center turn lane had before that wanted Arrington to remain two lanes.

Another south College Station road project was approved by commissioners. That was awarding a $1.2 million dollar contract to extend Mesa Verde Drive to Highway 6.

In other business, commissioners appointed an interim county engineer…following the resignation of Alan Munger, who took a job in the private sector. It’s the second time Gary Arnold is the interim engineer.

And commissioners approved a change order that increases the cost to design the conversion of Arena Hall into a records storage facility from $21,000 to almost $31,000 dollars.