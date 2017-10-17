Yankees clobber Astros to get within 2-1 in the ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees failed to get a hit in their last four turns at bat on Monday, but a victory was already in the bag.

Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge slammed three-run homers to support CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh) as the Yankees ripped the Astros, 8-1 to get within two games to one in the American League Championship Series.

Frazier’s second-inning blast came off Charlie Morton, who was tagged for seven runs over 3 2/3 innings. Morton’s performance came after starter Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) and Justin Verlander combined to hold the Yankees to one run over 16 innings.

Morton was pulled just before Judge unloaded a blast that capped the Yankees’ five-run fourth. New York managed just one base-runner the rest of the way, but it didn’t matter after Sabathia held the Astros to three hits while striking out five over six shutout innings.

Adam Warren followed with two hitless innings of scoreless relief to keep the eight-run lead intact, allowing Yankees manager Joe Girardi to use slumping reliever Dellin Betances (beh-TAN’-sehs) in the ninth. Betances was pulled after walking his first two hitters.

The Astros finally scored on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, but Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) ended the game by grounding into a double play.

Game 4 is Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Sonny Gray is slated to start for the Yanks on 11 days’ rest. The Astros will go with Lance McCullers.