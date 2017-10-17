Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Arrested on Midemeanor Theft Charge

Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Arrested on Midemeanor Theft ChargeSports Tuesday, October 17th, 2017
Texas A&M freshman defensive lineman Ondario Robinson was arrested by university police on Monday after allegedly stealing a bait bike, according to The Houston Chronicle.
The bike is priced at $350, classifying the theft as misdemeanor.
Robinson, a three-star recruit from Hutto, signed with the Aggies last February and has not appeared in a game this season.
The story was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Oct 17 2015.