Texas A&M Defensive Lineman Arrested on Midemeanor Theft Charge

Texas A&M freshman defensive lineman Ondario Robinson was arrested by university police on Monday after allegedly stealing a bait bike, according to The Houston Chronicle.

The bike is priced at $350, classifying the theft as misdemeanor.

Robinson, a three-star recruit from Hutto, signed with the Aggies last February and has not appeared in a game this season.

The story was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.