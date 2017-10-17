Texas A&M’s LaCamera Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Texas A&M’s LaCamera Named SEC Special Teams Player of the WeekSports Tuesday, October 17th, 2017
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel LaCamera earned Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors Monday after going four-for-four on field goals in Saturday’s 19-17 win over Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
The Tarpon Springs, Fla. native, connected on field goals of 46, 43, 25 and 32 yards against the Gators. The junior is tied for the league lead with 14 field goals this season and is third in scoring at 9.6 points per game. LaCamera’s final field goal of the evening proved to be the difference and gave the Maroon & White their first advantage of the day. Following the first lead change of the game, sophomore linebacker Tyrel Dodson intercepted Florida’s final pass attempt to seal the win for Texas A&M, its first in The Swamp after dropping the only other contest played in Gainesville in 1962.
LaCamera moved to a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals under 50 yards this season to earn the first league honors of his career. The junior became the fourth Aggie and second A&M kicker to earn the Special Teams Player of the Week; joining Dustin Harris (Sept. 22, 2012), Christian Kirk (Sept. 26, 2015) and Taylor Bertolet (Nov. 21, 2015).
OFFENSE
DJ Chark, WR/PR/, LSU
Shea Patterson, QB, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
Devin White, LB, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
Daniel LaCamera, PK, Texas A&M
FRESHMAN
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
DEFENSIVE LINE
Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss
D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119743