Recapping A 21 Second Bryan City Council Special Meeting

The Bryan city council spent more time Monday during the noon hour enjoying lunch after taking care of business.

In 21 seconds, the council with no discussion approved one consent agenda motion covering seven items.

Five of the items provided final approval on land use changes.

That list included an annexation and rezoning land at Highway 30 and Hardy Weedon Road. That’s the site of 340 future homes, of which the first phase of around 120 will start construction in the near future.

Another zoning change moves forward with 14 new homes south of Rudder High School along Austin’s Colony Parkway.

The council also approved new zoning to allow the construction of up to 90 apartments on the east side at Leonard Road and FM 2818.

And the owner of property where old cotton storage warehouses once stood waited more than a year to replace the structures. That forced the property owner to get special zoning to replace the warehouses along railroad tracks south of the intersection of Texas and Highway 21.

The council also approved without discussion, reducing the speed limit along Leonard Road and Groesbeck from 50 to 40 miles per hour, and establish a 20 mile per hour school zone on Groesbeck in front of S-O-S Ministries, where they have a kindergarten through sixth grade charter school.