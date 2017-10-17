Plans Underway For College Station’s Next Fire Station

College Station city administrators are starting the process of where the city’s next fire station will be located and how large it will be.

Assistant city manager Jeff Capps says the timetable starts with nailing down the location…which could happen this year.

Capps says they are investigating whether a couple of acres of land the city owns near the new Wellborn Middle School is the best location.

On WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Capps says are investigating whether to build a “quick response” station, considering the volume of medical emergencies the department handles.

Click below for comments from Jeff Capps, visiting with WTAW’s Scott Delucia.