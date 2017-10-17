Intoxication Manslaughter Arrest Follows Deadly Crash In North Bryan

A deadly head on crash in north Bryan five months ago has led to an arrest.

DPS has charged 58 year old Ruben Coronado Martinez of Bryan with intoxication manslaughter in the May 2nd death of 21 year old Steve Williford Jr. of Bryan.

The truck Martinez was driving crossed the center line on a Highway 6 feeder road and struck Williford’s car.

No skid marks were found from the collision, which took place at 1:30 in the morning.

According to the arrest report, Martinez had a blood alcohol level when he arrived at the hospital that was twice the legal limit at .160. Four hours later the blood alcohol level was .076, which is just under the legal limit of .08.

Medical records also indicated Martinez tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Martinez is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.