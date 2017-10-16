Six Arrests In College Station Prostitution/Human Trafficking Joint Investigation

Human trafficking in College Station was part of an undercover investigation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety, with the assistance of College Station police and the FBI.

Six people were arrested.

20 year old Gary King of Dallas was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and possession of marijuana.

The remaining five…two women and three men…were charged with prostitution. They are from 40 year old Luis Chavez-Adame of College Station, 28 year old Pedro Ignacio Perez of Bryan, 37 year old Oscar Rivera-Mena of Madisonville, 20 year old Keariah Denise Kennedy of Waco, and 20 year old Adaria Kazmire Flanagan of Cedar Hill.

According to the arrest reports, a DPS special agent went online to arrange services.

Two of the suspects are accused of receiving the money paid to the victims. The other four are accused of keeping money to engage in contact with the undercover agent.