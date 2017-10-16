Second Arrest Made In CS Apartment Armed Robbery

A College Station man was arrested Saturday on charges from an armed robbery and a burglary that took place four months ago at two different College Station apartment complexes.

21 year old Dvonte Jackson is the second of four suspects arrested in connection with a drug related holdup involving gunfire at the Briarwood Apartments on Harvey Road on June 30.

Jackson is accused of giving information to an accomplice who was previously arrested for firing shots that grazed the head of one victim and a second was pistol-whipped.

Two weeks before the robbery, Jackson is accused of entering an apartment at The Domain in Northgate and taking a Rolex, a laptop, and an iPhone.