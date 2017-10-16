College Station Council Approves Brazos County Road Realignment Request Over Neighborhood Opposition

Brazos County commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to take action on an interlocal agreement with the city of College Station regarding the rebuilding of Arrington Road.

That includes a four way intersection at Harpers Ferry, extending into the new Margraves residential development, that has received opposition from homeowners in the adjacent Nantucket neighborhood.

At last Thursday’s College Station city council meeting, David Ogden was among eight homeowners in Nantucket who told the council they expect increased traffic threatening bicyclists and walkers of all ages.

The county’s consulting engineer, Veronica Morgan…who is also employed by those building one thousand homes in the Margraves development…spoke for extending Harper’s Ferry across Arrington Road into Margraves.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell, who voted against the request, disagreed with Morgan.

Councilwoman Blanche Brick and Harvell were unsuccessful in delaying the decision until after addressing safety concerns raised by opponents.

Responding to the homeowners desire to continue neighborhood streets that end in offset intersections along Arrington, Julie Schultz says that generates a safety issue based on her experiences in other neighborhoods.

New home construction in Margraves is expected to take eight years to complete, a timeline the developer says depends when improvements are completed on Arrington and Greens Prairie Road.