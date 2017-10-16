B/CS Chamber of Commerce Host City Council/School Board Candidates Forum

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is presenting a forum for candidates in contested city council and school board races Monday night.

WTAW’s Scott Delucia is the moderator of the forum at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Introducing each panel is the publisher of The Eagle and the incoming chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce, Crystal Dupre.

The first panel were the candidates for place two on the Bryan school board…Diektrick Morgan Sr. and Julie Harlin.

Still to come:

College Station school board place six candidates Jackie Huff and Michael Schaefer

College Station school board place seven candidates Geralyn Nolan and Shana Elliott

College Station city council place one candidates Elianor Vessali and Bob Brick

College Station city council place three candidates Linda Harvell and Dallas Shipp

Bryan city council single member district four candidates Mitch Morehead and Mike Southerland