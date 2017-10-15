Kidnapping Reported To College Station Police

College Station police is investigating a kidnapping that the victim said happened Saturday night around 6:30.

The victim said the incident began at an undisclosed location on Harvey Mitchell Parkway between Holleman and Luther.

The victim said they were threatened with an undisclosed weapon by a black man wearing an undisclosed Halloween costume. CSPD did not reveal if the suspect was wearing a mask.

The victim said they were ordered to drive to what CSPD described was a “somewhat remote location out in the county.”

The victim said they were blindfolded and walked into a wooded area, where the victim said they heard a second person talking with the original suspect.

After that, the victim said they were released, their property was returned, and the suspects fled on foot.

The victim, who said they were not injured, provided no additional description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.