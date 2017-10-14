Texas A&M Defeats Florida, 19-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kellen Mond made several huge plays, Daniel LaCamerakicked four field goals and Texas A&M handed Florida a second home loss in as many weeks, 19-17 on Saturday night.

LaCamera’s 32-yarder with 58 seconds remaining proved to be the difference, but Mond made everything happen for the Aggies (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). The freshman completed eight passes for 180 yards, and added 52 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mond had completions of 40 and 42 yards to set up fourth-quarter field goals, and Christian Kirk returned a punt 43 yards to set up the game-winner.

Florida (3-3, 3-2) had one final chance in its new, alligator-skin uniforms, but Feleipe Franks threw an interception on first down to end any chance of a comeback.

The loss essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the SEC’s Eastern Division race and surely will stoke more questions about the direction of the programs — mostly the offense — in coach Jim McElwain’s third season.

Florida dominated in yards (371-263) and first downs (17-10), but came up short on the scoreboard.

The Gators may have been fortunate to score their first touchdown, which came after a bizarre do-over late in the second quarter.

Lamical Perine was seemingly stopped short on a fourth-and-1 play at the Texas A&M 17-yard line. But officials supposedly whistled the play dead before the snap. So Perine got another shot, picked up the first down and then scored on the next play against the stunned Aggies.

Perine made three defenders miss and then carried a fourth into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead.

Texas A&M tied the game on the opening possession of the second half. Mond completed a 30-yard pass to Camron Buckley to start the drive and capped it with a 9-yard run on a third-and-goal draw play that caught the Gators off guard.

The Gators responded two series later, thanks mostly to Franks’ 79-yard run in which five tackles failed to bring him down. Franks zigzagged his way across the field before getting brought down at the 13-yard line. A sideline infraction penalty moved the ball to the 6, and Dre Massey scored on a jet sweep on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But the Aggies controlled the final frame.

ABOUT THE GAME

• With the win the Aggies improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play.

• The win was the 49th by the Aggies under the direction of Kevin Sumlin as Sumlin improved to 84-40 in his career.

• The 19-17 victory was the first in the Sunshine State for the Maroon & White since defeating Miami (FL) 70-14 in 1944.

• The Aggies claimed their first win in Gainesville, dropping the only other decision in 1962.

• Texas A&M scored at least 14 points for the 21st game in a row, the longest such streak in the SEC. Since joining the league the Aggies have topped the 14-point mark in 66 of 72 games (91.7 percent).

NOTABLES

• Texas A&M opponents have scored first in six of seven games and the Aggies have rallied from second-half deficits to win in four games this year, including tonight’s game when the Aggies trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter.

• One of nation’s top defenses in terms of producing three-and-outs, the Aggies totaled 7 tonight against the Gators. The Aggies entered the game averaging 5.7 3-and-outs per contest.

• Texas A&M entered the game with a SEC-best 23 QB sacks and had made at least two sacks in every game. Against Florida, the Aggies continued their pass rushing onslaught with five QB sacks.

• Texas A&M entered the game 17th in the country in turnover margin and corralled a pair of interceptions against Florida against just one turnover.

• With the two turnovers gained the Aggies have forced 15 turnovers after entering the game tied for 12th in the country in turnovers forced.

• The Aggies entered the game with a SEC-high 48.0 tackles for loss (8.0 per game) and matched their season average with 8.0 TFLs vs. the Gators.

• Junior PK Daniel LaCamera matched his career-high with four field goals on the night. The junior connected on a field goals of 46, 43, 25 and 32 yards to improve to a perfect 13-for-13 on FG of less than 50 yards this season.

• Senior WR Damien Ratley had a pair of long catches against the Gators — a 30-yarder and a 42-yarder. It was the 5th and 6th 20-yard plus catch of the season for Ratley, who entered the game with a team-high 22.8 yards per catch average.

• Senior DB Armani Watts reeled in a Gator aerial in the endzone for his team-best fourth interception of the season. It was also the 10th of his career, making him the 11th Aggie in school to total double-digit interceptions in his career.

• Junior LB Otaro Alaka posted a game-high 12 tackles, which was his career high (his previous best was 11 vs. LSU in 2016). Sophomore LB Tyrel Dodson also chipped in 10 stops. It’s the first time A&M has had two defenders with double-digit tackles since last year’s Mississippi State game when Armani Watts had 12 and Justin Evans had 11.

• Senior RB Keith Ford rushed for 22 yards on five carries to push him over 1,000 rushing yards for his career (1,012 yards on 203 carries).

• With three tackles vs. the Gators, senior DT Zaycoven Henderson hit the 100-tackle plateau for his career (101 tackles in 42 career games).

• Senior P Shane Tripucka became the first punter in school history to average at least 40.0 yards per punt in the first seven games of a season (with a minimum of at least four punts each game). Tripucka averaged an impressive 48.6 yards on eight punts with two inside the UF 20 against the Gators.

GAME CAPTAINS, 12TH MAN

• Game captains for the Aggies were Cullen Gillaspia, Christian Kirk, Trayveon Williams and Armani Watts. The Aggies won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff.

• The Aggies’ 12th Man representative was junior LB Cullen Gillaspia (Katy, Texas) in his 20th straight start.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics