Harvey’s Heroics Give Aggies Seventh Straight Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M senior Mikaela Harvey secured a victory with her goal in the 88th minute to send the No. 20 Aggies to a 1-0 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels Friday evening at Ellis Field.

With over 80 former players in attendance as a part of the Aggies’ Silver Season Celebration, the match was drifting towards overtime before Harvey’s heroics.

The Liberty Hill, Texas native dribbled down the middle of the pitch on a counterattack. As she neared the penalty arc, Brittany Crabtree and Ally Watt made runs towards the left freezing three of the defenders to the left of the penalty spot. Harvey took the cue and worked her way right, flying by the lone defender at the right side of the arc and working her way into the penalty box. Finding a clear shot from 12 yards out, Harvey ripped a right-footed shot over the keeper into the right upper 90 for her third goal of the season.

The victory gave Texas A&M its seventh consecutive win as the Maroon & White improved to 11-2-1 overall and 6-1-0 in the SEC. The Aggies’ point total of 18 matches South Carolina atop the league table, but the Gamecocks (6-0-0) have an extra match in hand. Ole Miss fell to 10-4-1 overall and 3-4-0 in league play.

The Aggies were relentless on the evening, peppering 12 shots-on-goal, but the Rebels’ goalkeeper Marnie Merritt made 10 saves and defender Chanel Thomas cleared a header by Jimena Lopez off the goal line to stymie Texas A&M.

Prior to Harvey’s goal, the Aggies’ most dangerous chance came on a corner kick in the 52nd minute. Grace Piper’s header off Kendall Ritchie’s service hit the crossbar. The carom came out to Addie McCain who sent in a dangerous header of her own, but Merritt leaped to catch it under the crossbar.

Cosette Morché, recorded her sixth shutout of the season, making four saves.

Texas A&M owned the advantages in shots (16-15), shots-on-goal (12-4) and corner kicks (7-4).

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they travel to Baton Rouge for a 6:05 p.m. match against the LSU Tigers.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On team’s performance tonight…

“I thought they played hard. You could tell that we were a team that had eight players out of the lineup. The message at halftime was that it was really going to come down to heart. It was going to come down to who wanted it more. Leave it up to Number 77 to show who has the biggest heart on the field.”

On Mikaela Harvey…

“She has been one of the most influential signings we have ever had with this program. Last year, she had to kind of take the team on her shoulders when we went through some spells. This year, her and [Stephanie] Malherbe have just been absolutely spectacular. They are role models for what all Aggie soccer players should be playing like.”

Senior midfielder Mikaela Harvey

On her game winning goal…

“I think I saw that they had one defender. The whole game I was telling myself that the defenders were really fast, so I was trying to pass it, but I saw a space and Ally (Watt) made a good run to take her defender with her, so I went for it, and luckily it went into the back of the net.”

On the team playing well despite the rash of injuries…

“We definitely have some unfortunate injuries, and it was really hard to see a lot of people go down this year, but I think our team is really good at being positive and knowing that even though they’re injured we’re going to play hard for them and do whatever it takes to win.”

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics