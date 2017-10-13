South Knoll Elementary Celebrates 50 Years

South Knoll Elementary School is celebrating 50 years of educating elementary school students.

Laura Richter is in her 9th year as principal.

“We have generations of families who have experienced our school. We have grandparents who are coming here for Grandparent’s Day who came here with their children when their children were in elementary school,” said Richter.

Richter said the celebration is Saturday, October 14th from 9 to 11 a.m.

Click below to hear Laura Richter visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

