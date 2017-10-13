Motorcyclist Killed Between North Zulch And Madisonville

News release from the Bryan DPS office:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are investigating this afternoon in Madison County a two vehicle fatal crash resulting in the death of a motorcyclist on US-190 at Lone Star Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 12:30 p.m., a westbound 2016 Ford Focus was making a U-turn to travel east, when it was hit by a westbound 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle, which was attempting to pass the Focus in a no passing zone, struck the left front of the passenger vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Melissa T. Ardoin, 38, of Marquez has been identified as the driver of the Ford, was not injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was identified as Roy D. Seneff, 57, of Crosby. Seneff was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Lew Plotts of Madisonville.

The collision remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.