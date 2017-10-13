Miramont Hosts Play Hooky for Harvey Fundraiser

The Adam Corporation, American Momentum Bank and Miramont Country Club are teaming together to raise money for hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

Aaron Dawson, Miramont’s General Manager, said they purposely waited to put on the fundraiser, Play Hooky for Harvey.

“A lot of times we find that people forget and don’t give money or resources later on when there is still significant need,” said Dawson.

Monday, October 30th through Thursday, November 2nd, they are allowing the general public to play a round of golf at Miramont for a donation of $125, which will be matched by the Adam Corporation and American Momentum Bank.

Dawson said proceeds will benefit One America Appeal.

If you or your foursome is interested in signing up for a tee time, contact the Miramont Golf Shop at 979-361-7220.

Click below to hear Aaron Dawson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

AaronDawson101217