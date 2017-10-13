Lick Creek Park Nature Center Grand Opening

After more than eight years since voters approved spending $2.1 million to build a nature center at Lick Creek Park, the grand opening is this Saturday.

Virginia Godwin, Assistant Recreation Supervisor, said the design was approved in 2014, but construction was delayed until an adequate water line could be installed for fire protection of the multi-purpose building.

“The Nature Center is going to be a great hub to bring classrooms out, to bring families out, so we can really get some hands on science exploration,” said Godwin.

The center includes an indoor classroom, an outdoor classroom, and an amphitheater.

The event kicks off with a ceremony and ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., followed by activities for the whole family including demonstration stations and guided tours.

Godwin said normal operating hours of the 2,400 square foot facility begin November 1st.

