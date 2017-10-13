Highway 21 Crash In Bryan Results In One Critical Injury

Update:

Bryan police report the passenger who was taken to the hospital was listed in stable condition Friday morning.

BPD also reported the passenger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Original story:

Bryan police report one person is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning on Highway 21 just west of the freeway.

According to a BPD news release, an eastbound car rear ended a horse trailer being pulled by a three ton pickup.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital. The passenger is in critical condition and the driver was treated and released.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and there were no animals in the trailer.

Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the car was ticketed for failing to control speed.