Happy Retirement to WTAW/Bryan Broadcasting’s General Sales Manager Sam Jones!

Friday marked the final fulltime day for a co-worker who started at WTAW 43 years ago.

General Sales Manager Sam Jones started as a part-timer in 1974 when WTAW was playing country music.

In November 1975 he became a fulltime announcer. He added sales in 1981 and has been in his present role for 25 years.

We will continue to hear Sam on commercials. And he’ll return to announcing, filling in on The Infomaniacs when Scott is on vacation.

Click below for comments from Sam Jones, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Courtesy photo of Sam Jones in 1978 behind the WTAW microphone when the studios were located on Mobile Avenue in Bryan and WTAW was at 1150 AM playing country music.

