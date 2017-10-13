CSPD Investigating Dog Bite

College Station Police News Release:

On 10/10/17 around 1900 hours, a white male was at Brison Park (401 Dexter Dr W) with a group of people. An animal bite occurred when he approached a dog while it was playing fetch with two women in the park. The dog involved in the bite is described as a mostly white pit bull mix with tan spots and was wearing a dark colored leash that dragged freely on the ground.

College Station Animal control is requesting help from the public in location the dog involved in the bite. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out potential rabies exposure to the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call 979-764-3600.