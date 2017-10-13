Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, October 13th, 2017

Heather Woolwine, College Station’s Recycling and Environmental Compliance Manager, discussed the upcoming Shred Event and the House and Hazardous Waste Collection during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 13.

Click below to hear Heather Woolwine visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

HeatherWoolwine101317

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=119660

Posted by on Oct 13 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-