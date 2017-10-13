City of College Station Update on WTAW

City of College Station Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, October 13th, 2017
Heather Woolwine, College Station’s Recycling and Environmental Compliance Manager, discussed the upcoming Shred Event and the House and Hazardous Waste Collection during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 13.
Click below to hear Heather Woolwine visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
