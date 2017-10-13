85th District Court Judge Makes Re-Election Announcement

There are eight Brazos County elected offices to be decided in next year’s election.

While the filing period doesn’t start for three weeks, there is at least one incumbent who intends to seek re-election.

The judge in the 85th district court, Kyle Hawthorne, tells WTAW News he is seeking a second term.

Hawthorne ran unopposed in 2013 to fill the vacancy following the retirement of J.D. Langley.

The filing period for next year’s county and statewide partisan races starts November 11th and ends December 11th.