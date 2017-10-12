Two More Phases To Go In Rudder Freeway’s Ramp Reconstruction Project

You may have lived in the twin cities long enough to remember the start of rebuilding freeway on and off ramps in June of 2013.

There are two more to go, and the next phase started Thursday.

The TxDOT Bryan district office reports new ramps on the freeway southbound between Highway 21 and MLK opened, followed by the closure of the southbound ramps between MLK and the William Joel Bryan Parkway/Boonville Road exit.

Weather permitting, that is supposed to be finished next spring.

After that, will be the rebuilding of the connection for the southbound Briarcrest exit ramp.