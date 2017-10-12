Pedestrian Struck Twice By A Car In College Station Follows A Prior Incident With The Driver

A pedestrian escaped life threatening injuries Thursday morning when they were struck twice by a car south of the College Station police department.

According to a CSPD news release, that followed an unidentified prior incident between the person who was hit and the person driving the car.

CSPD is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim told officers they were walking on Valley View Drive near Texas Thursday around 9 a.m. when they were partially struck by the car. Then the driver turned around and struck the victim again.

The victim was treated at the scene by firefighter-EMT’s.

No names were released, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.