Longtime Volunteer Chaplain For Brazos County Jail & Commissioners Court Dies

Many Brazos County employees are among those mourning the death of a local pastor who served the county as a volunteer chaplain.

Reverend G.H. Jones died last Thursday at the age of 68.

Brazos County jail administrator Wayne Dicky says Rev. Jones spent at least 35 years meeting with inmates at all times of the day and night.

County Judge Duane Peters says it was about 15 years ago Rev. Jones agreed to take over delivering the invocation at the start of commissioners court meetings. That was after the county received an out of county demand letter calling on the elected body to stop saying a prayer. Peters says Jones was a regular visitor at commission meetings when he agreed to take over that responsibility.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner Irma Cauley led a moment of silence, followed by a prayer that included thanks to Rev. Jones.

After the prayer, commissioner Steve Aldrich adding what Rev. Jones said at the end of his prayer…”And all the people said Amen.”

Services for G.H. Jones are Saturday morning at 11 in Bryan at Christ The Good Shepherd Chapel. Visitation is Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. in Hearne at the All Families Mortuary’s Chapel.