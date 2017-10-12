Grimes County Added To FEMA’s Hurricane Harvey Assistance Area

Congressman Kevin Brady has announced the addition of Grimes County to the federal Hurricane Harvey disaster declaration for individual assistance.

That means Grimes County property owners and residents impacted by the storm may now be eligible for FEMA help.

Applications for individual assistance can be filed online or by telephone.

The FEMA website is www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Phone numbers are 800-621-3362; those who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 800-462-7585 directly; and for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.