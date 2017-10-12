Bryan Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Castle Heights Double Murder

From Bryan police:

A warrant, for two counts of murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, was issued yesterday for Frankie Lee Bell Jr., age 29 of Bryan, in connection with the double homicide that took place October 3rd on Frankfort St.

Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to Bryan, Caldwell and the Houston areas.

We ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers in their area.

The investigation is still ongoing, therefore, details surrounding his involvement cannot be divulged at this time.