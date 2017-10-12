Bryan Police Finish Arrests In Two June C-Store Armed Robberies

Bryan police announce finishing making six arrests in the armed robberies of two convenience stores in early June.

The final suspect, 23 year old Shaquille Brown of Bryan, was picked up Wednesday in Prairie View with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s office and the Department of Public Safety.

Brown, 22 year old Devonte Jefferson of Bryan, and an unidentified 16 year old young man from Bryan are accused of robberies June 2nd at the EZ Shop at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and LaBrisa…north of Villa Maria…and the June 4th holdup at the EZ Mart at Villa Maria and Finfeather.

According to BPD news releases, they and three others were previously indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.

Also indicted for the EZ Mart robbery were 19 year old Damarcus Rodriguez and 19 year old Tynerrick O’Keith Miles of Hearne.

Also indicted for the EZ Shop robbery was a 16 year old young man from Hearne.

No one was injured in either holdup.