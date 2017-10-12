Arrests For Injuring A Brazos County Deputy, A Daughter Injuring Her Mother, Group Shoplifting, & Failing To Identify During An Inspection

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy is off work after being punched in the face so hard he suffered a brain bleed and had to have stitches in his upper lip. 35 year old Matthew Thomas Garcia of Bryan was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant and resisting arrest. According to the arrest report, Garcia was shot with a Taser after striking the deputy Tuesday morning in the Bryan MHMR office. According to online records, this was the third time Garcia went to jail on an assault charge. The deputy was released from a local hospital after receiving treatment.

College Station police returned Tuesday morning to the same apartment they have visited 15 times in the last three months to deal with disturbances and welfare concerns between a mother and her daughter. The latest call resulted in the arrest of the daughter, 29 year old Stephanie Sechelski, on a charge of family violence assault. The daughter told police her mother had also struck her. According to the arrest report, neighbors told 9-1-1 the women had been fighting for nearly two hours. The daughter was arrested, according to the officer, because the mother was more than likely to be the victim because of her feeble health and the daughter was larger and stronger.

Three Houston women are accused of taking almost $2,987 dollars of cosmetics from the J.C. Penney’s store at Post Oak Mall. Store security told College Station police they watched on their in-house video system one of the women taking items, while the others were shielding her from salespeople. The women were met in the parking lot by police and store security. According to the arrest report, the women offered to pay for what they took. But after they could come up with only $100 dollars between them, the women were arrested on charges of felony theft. 32 year old Doina Rafaila was identified as the woman who put cosmetics in the front waistband of her long skirt. The accomplices were identified as 32 year old Florentina Ionita and 19 year old Georgiana Mihalace-Rafaila.

An inspection of a Northgate bar following the Alabama football game last weekend led to an arrest by a College Station deputy fire marshal. According to arrest report, there were 140 people on the second floor of The Hookah Station. The maximum occupancy is 109. The deputy who made the headcount was directed by bar staff to the person in charge, who according to the arrest report would not give his name, address, and birthdate after being asked at least five times and he would not be signing any citation. That led to the arrest of 33 year old Mohamed Sweidan for failing to identify himself.