Housing Concerns Shared In Joint Meeting Of Bryan Business Council & Planning And Zoning Commission

Bryan’s planning and zoning commission and the Bryan Business Council held a joint meeting Monday to exchange information on current and future projects.

A common topic is how to generate more construction of affordable single family homes.

A concern expressed by members of both volunteer bodies is the future location of manufactured housing.

While there are 2,600 lots where manufactured homes can be located in Bryan, homebuilders are also interested in some of those sites.

Discussion also included an increase in land prices as the result of what city officials call “detached shared housing”. The rental homes targeted to college students with a minimum of four bedrooms and four bathrooms are more commonly known as “stealth dorms” and “Aggie Shacks”.

Click below for a sampling of comments from the joint meeting.