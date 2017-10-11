Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, October 11th, 2017

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed city building exterior design, Research Valley Partnership, Experience Bryan/College Station, hotel development, and more during his visit on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 11.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

