Arrest Made After Gunfire

College Station police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday just before 7 p.m. at the Flats on 12 apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to a CSPD news release, a red SUV was found in an alleyway on Airline Drive, which had been hit by several bullets, but the occupants were not injured.

After interviewing all of the parties and witnesses involved, 20 year-old Christian Juwayne Nelson of College Station was arrested for deadly conduct after admitting to his involvement.

One person in the SUV was treated a local hospital for injuries sustained in a fight that occurred before the shooting.

CSPD News Release:

On October 10, 2017 at approximately 1842 hours, CSPD received multiple calls of gunshots being fired at 2101 Harvey Mitchell Parkway (Flats on 12). One of the callers stated that a red SUV was involved in the gunfire and had fled the scene. Responding officers quickly located two people at the scene that were involved in this incident. Other officers responded to two different addresses on Airline Dr. The red SUV involved in the incident was found in an alleyway on Airline Dr with one occupant. The other occupant of the SUV was believed to be inside a different residence on Airline. The SUV had been struck by several bullets, but the occupants had not been injured by the gunfire. Eventually all of the people involved in this incident were located.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded and interviewed all of the parties and witnesses involved. From these interviews, officers learned that the two occupants of the SUV had gone to the Flats on 12 to confront two other people there over a personal matter. A fight began between the parties. As the occupants of the SUV left the scene, one of the people involved in the fight began firing a handgun at the SUV. The SUV was struck several times as it drove away. One occupant of the SUV was later treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the original fight. The person who shot at the SUV admitted to his involvement and revealed to officers where the gun he had used was located. This person was later arrested for Deadly Conduct. All other parties were released without any charges at this time. The arrested person has been identified as the following:

Christian Juwayne Nelson

20 yo B/M

College Station resident

Deadly Conduct: A person commits an offense if he knowingly discharges a firearm at or in the direction of one or more individuals.

Deadly Conduct is a felony of the third degree punishable by two to ten years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

This case is still being investigated and has been turned over to the criminal investigation division. Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.