Texas A&M Falls to No. 8 Kentucky, 3-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M was unable to hand No. 8 Kentucky its first home loss of the season and snap its nine-match winning streak as the Wildcats defeated the Aggies, 25-7, 25-13, 25-21 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky, which outhit A&M .410 to .075 in the match, improves to 15-2, including 9-0 in home matches. The Wildcats also improve to 6-0 in conference matches to take a half-game lead over No. 1-ranked Florida in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Texas A&M, which committed nine service errors, falls to 5-8 overall, including 2-4 in SEC matches only.

The Aggies put themselves in a deep hole in the opening set as Kentucky reeled off 12 consecutive points to begin the match before A&M got on the board only after the Wildcats hit into the net. It was one of only two attack errors Kentucky would make in the frame. Kentucky went on to outhit A&M, .526 to -.200, with sophomore outside hitter Hollann Hans producing A&M’s three total kills in the set.

There were six ties and four lead changes early in the second set. Senior outside hitter Kiara McGee had two kills during a 4-0 run by the Aggies that put A&M ahead, 9-8. The teams exchanged points and A&M maintained a 10-9 edge before Kentucky used a 3-0 run to take the lead for good. The Aggies, who were outhit, .367 to -.040 in the set, were within 16-13 before the Wildcats used a 9-0 run to close out the set, 25-13.

The third set also was closely contested through the halfway point with the teams tied at 15-15. Kentucky, which outhit A&M, .382 to .314 in the set, then began to pull away, outscoring A&M, 6-2 to go up 22-17. A&M got back within 22-19 before the teams began to trade point-for-point for the rest of the set.

Aggie senior libero Amy Nettles , playing in the 100th match of her career, tied for match high honors with 11 digs, giving her 1,272 digs for her career and moving her into seventh place in the A&M career records.

Hans led A&M in kills with 10 while hitting at a .280 clip.

Kentucky was led by Leah Edmond’s 13 kills.

The Aggies return home this weekend to begin a five-match home stand. In conjunction with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team will hold its annual “Dig Pink” fundraiser match on Sunday, Oct. 15 when the Aggies play host to Auburn at Reed Arena. First serve is at 1:30 p.m., and all fans wearing pink to the match can purchase tickets at the entrance for only $3.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive free pink 12th Man Towels, and fans wearing pink in support of the cause can enjoy free pink lemonade from concessions. Like all Sunday matches this season, the pre-match Kids Court in the volleyball practice gym on the ground floor of Reed Arena will be open from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. In addition, adults are able to purchase a full price ticket and bring up to four kids to the match free of charge. The Take a Kid to the Match ticket offer is available for all Sunday matches at the ticket window on match day.

TEXAS A&M POSTMATCH QUOTES:

HEAD COACH LAURIE CORBELLI

On the match…

“We met a very tough opponent at their place tonight, and we could not get our serving and passing anywhere close to where it can be, which meant zero attacking and made defense that much harder. Kentucky played awesome. It definitely was not our night at all.”

