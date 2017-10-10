Texas A&M’s Ryan Trahan earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – With a third-place performance at the Aggieland Open this past weekend, Texas A&M’s Ryan Trahan (Eagle Lake, Texas) has earned the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor as announced by the conference office.

This is Trahan’s first SEC recognition and the third honor this season for an Aggie freshman. Ryan Yerrow has received the honor twice.

Trahan placed third in the Aggieland Open, covering the 5,000-meter course in 15:27.4, as Texas A&M placed second in team scoring. Trahan’s time is the fastest by a freshman in the SEC over the 5k distance this season and the fourth best time overall in the conference. Trahan improved the previous SEC best freshman time at 5k by 11.5 seconds.

Texas A&M will compete in the Crimson Classic hosted by Alabama on Friday, Oct. 13, with the men racing over 8,000 meters at 9 a.m. (CT) and the women competing on a 6,000m course at 9:45 a.m.

Texas A&M – 2017 SEC cross country honors

September 5: Alex Riba , Men’s Runner of the Week

September 12: Ryan Yerrow , Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week

October 3: Ryan Yerrow , Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week

October 10: Ryan Trahan , Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics