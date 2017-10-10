Registration Opens For 91st B/CS Christmas Parade

Registration is now open for the 91st B/CS Christmas Parade.

Committee member Penny Zent says this year’s theme is “A Fairy Tale Christmas.”

Registration continues through November 17 at 5 p.m.

All the information you need is online at bcsparade.com.

