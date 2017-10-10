Registration Opens For 91st B/CS Christmas Parade

Registration Opens For 91st B/CS Christmas ParadeNews Tuesday, October 10th, 2017
Registration is now open for the 91st B/CS Christmas Parade.
Committee member Penny Zent says this year’s theme is “A Fairy Tale Christmas.”
Registration continues through November 17 at 5 p.m.
All the information you need is online at bcsparade.com.
Click below for comments from Penny Zent, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.100917-Penny-Zent.mp3
Posted by Bill Oliver on Oct 10 2017. Filed under News.