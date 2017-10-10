Kyle Kacal Announces Running For Re-Election in 2018

State representative Kyle Kacal of College Station has announced he will seek re-election in 2018.

Kacal, who runs a large scale cattle business and a full service hunting operation, is completing his third term in District 12.

The mostly rural district covers portions of Brazos and McLennan countijes and all of Robertson, Falls, and Limestone counties.

During this year’s legislative sessions, Kacal was vice-chairman of the House Rules and Resolutions committee. He also served on the House Calendars and Environmental Regulation and Natural Resources committees.