College Station Police Arrests For Taking A Refrigerator & DWI

The 41st time a Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail in 25 years, is for taking a refrigerator from a semi trailer outside the College Station Lowe’s store. 43 year old Larry Bailey Jr. is out of jail after posting a bond. According to a College Station police news release, Bailey admitted to taking the refrigerator after surveillance video caught him in the act just before midnight on Monday. According to online records, it’s the third time Bailey has been arrested since February of this year and his fifth since February of last year.

Out of eight people inside a car meant to seat five, and two in the trunk, only the driver faces charges from College Station police. Sunday at 2:30 in the morning…according to the arrest report…an officer spotted the car with the people in the trunk on Wellborn Road near Rock Prairie. The driver told the officer they were headed to a residence from a Northgate bar. The driver, 18 year old Clayton Cook of Bryan, is out of jail on bond following his arrest for drunk driving. No tickets were issued to Cook’s seven passengers inside the Chevy Cruze or two people riding in the trunk.

Another weekend arrest for DWI followed the Aggie football game was also on Wellborn Road, while all lanes were used for southbound traffic leaving Kyle Field. According to an arrest report from College Station police, an officer’s foot was run over by a car that was turning from Southwest Parkway to northbound Wellborn against the officer’s orders. 19 year old Colin Schepel of Flower Mound is out of jail after posting bond following his arrest for DWI, assaulting a police officer, and possessing marijuana and a controlled substance.