Bryan ISD Voters Approve Property Tax Increase To Receive More State Funding

Update:

Voters approve the ‪Bryan ISD special election question by a margin of 1141-110.‬

Original story:Today is election day for the Bryan school district’s special question, asking voters for a two cent increase in the property tax rate for maintenance and operations in order to collect an additional $3 million dollars in state funding.

If approved, Bryan ISD will also receive an additional $1.4 million from property owners.

According to Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock, 368 participated in two weeks of early voting. That’s less than one percent of the more than 49,000 registered voters in Bryan ISD.

Election day voting is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, the Brazos County Administration Building, and Arena Hall.

Click HERE to be directed to more information from Bryan ISD.