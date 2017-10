Red Sox beat Astros 10-3, avoid elimination in ALDS Game 3

JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Price pitched four scoreless innings of relief after another Boston starter faltered, and 20-year-old Rafael Devers connected for a key homer as the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-3 on Sunday to stave off elimination in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

After losses in the first two games left the Red Sox hoping to avoid a sweep, Hanley Ramirez cheered up the Fenway Park crowd by waving a “Believe in Boston” flag during introductions. He then delivered four hits and three RBIs to help the Red Sox snap a five-game postseason losing streak.

Game 4 is Monday in Boston. Houston right-hander Charlie Morton is expected to start against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.