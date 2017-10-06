Twin City Mission Launches Million Dollar Capital Improvement And Community Awareness Campaign

Twin City Mission has launched a $1.3 million dollar capital improvement campaign.

Chairman Steve Vaughn says there is also an awareness component to the campaign, which is titled “Because You Care We Can”.

Twin City Mission is composed of The Bridge homeless shelter, housing services for the homeless, Phoebe’s Home for victims of domestic violence and their families, the Star program that provides counseling and training to at-risk youth and their families, and the mission’s resale stores.

The campaign goes towards improvements at Phoebe’s Home, The Bridge, and paying off the remaining debt when The Bridge moved to its current location nine years ago.

Campaign events includes a red carpet premiere of the movie based on the book “Same Kind Of Different As Me”. This is the story of a wealthy art dealer from Ft. Worth, and his wife and a homeless man becoming best of friends. Ticket information for the October 18th premiere are available by calling the Twin City Mission office at 979-822-7511.

More information is online at twincitymission.org.

